Famed ballet teacher offers free master class in Santa Monica
Young dancers between the ages 12 and 17 have the opportunity this week to learn from one of the top Los Angeles ballet teachers and choreographers—and they won’t even have to pay anything for it.
Robyn Gardenhire, the founder and artistic director of City Ballet of Los Angeles and an instructor at Idyllwild Arts Academy, will present a 90-minute ballet masterclass starting at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
The class is a chance to learn about ballet from an iconic dancer and to audition for Idyllwild, a private high school focused on the arts. The class will take place at Westside Ballet in Santa Monica.
“I’m hoping they experience a professional way to be in their ballet classes and in life,” Gardenhire said. “Just presenting themselves to other people.”
As the founder of City Ballet of Los Angeles, Gardenhire created a scholarship school that partners with the professional division. It’s an opportunity for students of all economic and racial backgrounds to access an art form that has traditionally had high barriers to participation.
A Los Angeles native who trained with the Los Angeles Ballet, the San Francisco Ballet School, the American Ballet Theatre School and the School of American Ballet, she was the youngest Black dancer to ever be offered a contract with Joffrey Ballet with whom she began performing when she was 16. She later toured Europe and then, when she returned to the U.S., Mikhail Baryshnikov personally invited her to join the American Ballet Theatre.
Both with that theater company and throughout her career, Gardenhire was instrumental in introducing children of color to classical dance. One of the first students to receive a scholarship in her “Build a Ballet” program was Misty Copeland. Gardenhire is featured in the movie, “A Ballerina’s Tale: The Misty Copeland Movie.”
The Master Class will focus on classical ballet with a contemporary combination at the end. There are no requirements to attend the class except age and all are welcome, though RSVPs are required.
The class, Gardenhire said, will be a basic ballet class with bar, bar exercises, center and then variations from different ballets. Dance is something that can benefit young people in many ways, she said.
“Poise and carriage would be the main thing—and confidence,” Gardenhire said. “Building your confidence and structure is very big.”
She hopes that students will take a serious look at Idyllwild and the opportunities that are available there.
“The school is just amazing as far as the art instruction, from ballet to theater to music to painting and sculpturing,” Gardenhire said. “I can say a lot of things about the school and the instructors that are teaching there. It’s also an international school, so you have people from all over the world attending there.”
Idyllwild spreads out across 205 acres of pine forest in the village of Idyllwild in Southern California’s San Jacinto Mountains. The school is a multicultural community and a boarding arts high school for more than 250 students from 30 countries. They also offer a summer arts program, camps, workshops and online courses.
While Gardenhire has extensive national and international experience as a teacher and ballet professional, she connected with Westside Ballet many years ago when she was first starting City Ballet of Los Angeles. She reached out to Westside Ballet’s late co-founder, Yvonne Mounsey, to ask for advice.
“I went to Miss Yvonne Mounsey who was the head of the school to ask her for information on how to do such a thing,” Gardenhire said.
Now she is excited to bring her passion and the opportunity to learn about Idyllwild to Westside Ballet.
Master Class with Robyn Gardenhire
WHERE: Westside Ballet, 1709 Stewart Street, Santa Monica
WHO: Robyn Gardenhire and Idyllwild Arts
WHEN: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15
INFO: idyllwildarts.org