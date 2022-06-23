Jacaranda concert series concludes 18th season
The critically-acclaimed Jacaranda Music concert series based in Santa Monica concluded its 18th season of ingenious musical experiences with season finale programs at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica. The Saturday evening concert featured the music of Luigi Dallapiccola, Ferrucio Busoni, Luciano Berio, and Igor Stravinsky. The Sunday afternoon program “Festa by the Sea” included musical fireworks by Franz Liszt, Nicolo Paganini, and Berio. Distinguished artists featured on both programs included Kristen Toedtman (mezzo-soprano); Steven Vanhauwasert (piano); Movses Pogossian (violin); Alison Bjorkedal (harp); and the Jacaranda Chamber Ensemble conducted by Mark Alan Hilt.
Jacaranda produces classical music adventures designed to awaken curiosity, passion and discover with a spirit of inclusion. By engaging a wide range of audiences, these curated concerts based primarily in Santa Monica since 2003, advance the repertoire of soloists and ensembles with live music, recordings, music videos and education. Founded by arts impresario Patrick Scott and conductor/organist Hilt, Jacaranda produces a concert series that features exciting current and rising stars in the world of classical music performance.
“We are elated with the response to our season finale weekend programs,” said artistic director Patrick Scott. “The daughter of Luciano Berio, who attended both concerts and the afterparty, was thrilled at how beautifully her father’s music was nestled with Italian music dating back to Giuseppe Tartini. Steven Vanhauwaert’s monster piano technique was on full display in seven works ranging from solo to a 10-member ensemble by Ferruccio Busoni.
“The formidable virtuosity of violinist Movses Pogossian heated up the room to standing ovations. Threaded throughout the weekend’s music, wisps of Italian folk songs culminated with ‘Folk Songs,’ Berio’s most popular work celebrating traditional music from eight countries, including Armenia. ‘Folk Songs’ was dazzlingly brought to life by mezzo soprano Kristen Toedman, and the always top-notch Jacaranda Chamber Ensemble conducted by Mark Alan Hilt. While still basking in this season’s success, we are already looking ahead to what new musical adventures we have in store for audiences in our upcoming 19th season.”
For more information about the upcoming 2022-23 season, Camaraderie, visit Jacaranda’s website.
Jacaranda Music
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.