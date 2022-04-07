Playa del Rey resident publishes debut memoir
Five years ago, Playa del Rey resident Ed Tar began jotting down random thoughts, memories and things he liked on paper and kept it in his desk drawer. He didn’t have a specific plan, he just knew that he wanted to remember all of those things. When COVID-19 hit, he suddenly had more free time so he opened the drawer and began organizing those thoughts.
Tar’s experience as a script writer and journalist helped, but he also enrolled in an online Zoom class taught by professional writers where he learned more about how to tell his story.
“Reading other people’s work in the class made me excited to see how they shared their stories and what techniques they used,” Tar said. “I wish I had more hours in the day to read and learn more.”
After Tar wrote his book and finally felt good about the way it had come together, he sent his editor a copy. “Reaching for Fireflies” is Tar’s story of the constant struggles he faced as a young boy growing up with a chaotic family in Detroit. He and his father had a very complicated relationship and his family didn’t have a lot of money, at times unable to afford to heat their home.
Tar was the only member of his family who showed interest in school and he was one of the few who graduated from high school and college. He was the outcast of the family and had to find ways to be there for himself and work toward the things he wanted.
“I learned to fend for myself, I had to get out there and do it,” Tar said.
Tar ventured out into the world to find opportunities rather than sitting around feeling sorry for himself and waiting for the opportunities to find him.
“Like a firefly, I had to make myself visible,” Tar said
This became the theme for Tar’s life one night when he was watching fireflies outside of his house. He realized that every firefly was an opportunity and he wouldn’t have known they were there if they didn’t make themselves visible.
“Any time I heard the words, ‘You can’t do this,’ I would reply back with, ‘Yes, I can,’” Tar said.
When he was unsure of what to do after completing high school, a visit with an Army recruiter was the push Tar needed to learn a new way to do things.
“Joining the army and working in the military showed me a new perspective on life and gave me confidence,” Tar said.
He was rewarded for his work during his time in the Army and experienced what it was like to be positively reinforced. After three years in the Army, Tar had the opportunity to speak with someone in administration at the University of Detroit and he decided to enroll there.
Tar eventually graduated with a degree in business and minors in English and philosophy. Deciding to pursue a degree was a life-changing decision because he had always been told that school would take him nowhere. College was also where he met his wife, Pat Gainor, who is a former actress, painter and artist.
Tar began his writing career as a journalist and anchor in radio and TV news in Michigan and Ohio. In the 1970s, he relocated his family to LA for a job. He and his wife settled down in Playa del Rey, which was close to the ocean and a short drive from his office in Venice at the time.
Tar continued to work as a writer, journalist and independent product of short films, documentaries and live events. He has also received numerous awards for his work from organizations across the United States including the International Film and TV Festival of New York, The U.S. International Film & Video Festival, and a Hollywood Angel Award, among others.
“Reaching for Fireflies” is available at Barnes and Noble, Amazon and on Tar’s personal website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.