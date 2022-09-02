By Paul Wozniak
Danielle Weinberg learned much about filmmaking during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic—and it wasn’t solely on cameras and scripts.
As a Marina del Rey resident and recent M.F.A. recipient in feature film screenwriting from Loyola Marymount University, “Down with the Ship” is Weinberg’s first movie since “Murder, Party of 10,” and is next-level ambitious on a low-fi scale.
The project consists of two men fighting over the last life vest on a doomed ocean liner. As the film progresses, quilled artwork of ships, waves and animated puppetry weave the storyline together as Weinberg explores the lengths two people will go to not go down hook, line and sinker.
Except here’s the catch: None of the actors, director, or production team were in the same space together. Unlike other film projects made during the Covid-19 pandemic, “Down with the Ship” was filmed during some of the earliest days of the shutdown via Zoom to maintain strict Covid protocols. The project is a daring technical exercise from a young filmmaker and producer.
“Yeah, it's a much different experience than anything else,” Weinberg said ahead of the film’s Los Angeles debut at the June Marina del Rey Film Festival. “A lot of times when we were shooting, Alex [Newman] was directing, I was producing and there were the two actors, so we had four boxes on Zoom and we lined them up so that the actors were next to each other and we were above or below. These two men never saw each other, they were not actually touching the same life jacket. There were two life vests involved in this. So I was really proud of the way that all the editing came out and that it created this world that didn't exist before. You'd never know they were in their living rooms.”
And yet there is a cohesive thread. “Down with the Ship” involved blocking and specific, detailed coordination of each individual shot through Zoom while all of the film footage was recorded by the actors on their iPhones. Actors' family members were their stand-ins for handling props and assisting with behind-the-scenes camera work.
“Throughout the whole process, it's just amazing that I’ve worked with all of these people and feel so close to them after going through this experience, and yet most of them I’ve never met in person,” Weinberg said. “I think it's really opened up a lot of cool opportunities, the way that it's widened our spheres that we can now work with people we didn't imagine we'd be able to work with because they don't live near us.”
Obviously Weinberg’s second short film was not initially envisioned to be filmed with such stringent constraints. However, the restrictions spurned a burst of unbridled creativity.
“Really creative things were done with paper, stop motion and different forms of animation than what we're used to thinking of now as animation,” Weinberg said. “The ideas that Alex had for how to create this world using a green screen and the shots with the waves, like when you see those waves moving…that's Alex and Erica [Newman] with the actual piece of paper going back and forth to move the waves to create the motion of the sea.”
Ultimately, the experience has only unleashed more creative output.
“[Covid has] made things, better in some ways, because you can be anywhere in working like, as a writer, there's always been like the opportunity, like I can write wherever I write,” Weinberg said. “But now I can also meet with people wherever and it doesn't matter. They could be in New York, LA, London, it doesn't matter.”
Weinberg is currently staying busy throughout the entire festival circuit process.
“I'm working a lot on writing, pitching new ideas,” she said. “I've been working on some rom-com feature ideas. I have some TV pilot scripts that I'm working on. And I’m trying to make advancements in my career as in any way I can, using some of the connections that I've been able to make through all these experiences.”
“Down with the Ship” is an official selection of the 2022 Silicon Beach Film Festival, and will screen on Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, formerly Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, as part of the HollyShorts Monthly Screening Series during their 2022-2023 season. The screening will include an online viewing option via Bitpix.
