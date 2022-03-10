Hand painted landscape photographers get their due
“I fell in love with the genre, which kind of got left in the dust,” said Santa Monica-based photographer and businessman Fredric Havens, of his collection of early American hand-painted landscape photography “Ode to Nature,” which opened at El Pueblo de Los Angeles in the Gateway to Nature Center on March 5.
The concept of the exhibit displays a once popular art form, specifically early American photography.
“The photographers would load their equipment up on donkeys and ride up to a perfect view point and shoot with…bulky, box, glass plate cameras,” Havens said.
Helping fuel the historic National Park Conservation Legislation of the early 1900s, the medium played an integral role in the birth of the environmental movement, and produced important cultural works relevant to this day by capturing our natural heritage.
Havens was first drawn to the genre of hand-painted, black-and-white, landscape photography almost 50 years ago when he found his first piece in an antique shop.
“I bought one of a desert photograph, but I had never seen a depiction of the desert like this,” said Havens, who grew up in Southern California. “Even though it had been painted, it just looked more lifelike than any photograph I had ever seen.”
While photographs like the ones Havens collected were popular enough to be mass produced in postcard form and others inspiring the creation of national parks, the genre has been largely forgotten…until now. The exhibit featuring 70 unique pieces from Havens’ collection will highlight virtually unknown photographers.
“These guys changed the aesthetic perspective for painters,” Havens said. “They weren’t given their due, but they changed how we viewed landscapes.”
While very few photographers are credited from this era, the U.S. Department of the Interior references Frank J. Haynes and his son, Jack Ellis Haynes, as some of the best known photographers for their hand-tinted photographs.
First taking advertising shots for Northern Pacific Railroad routes, Frank opened a studio in Yellowstone in 1884 and quickly established himself as the “official park photographer,” selling his iconic hand-tinted souvenir prints, postcards, and stereo views to tourists. He retired in 1916, with his son taking over the family business and expanding it to 13 concession shops within the park.
Although they closed operations in 1967, Haynes imagery remains highly collectible to this day. Havens noted the lack of recognition for the genre stems from its obvious obscurity.
“First all the landscape photographers were all slightly eccentric,” Havens said. “The money was in portraits. People wanted [celebrity portraits], not a view shot of Yellowstone or Yosemite.”
But it wasn’t just the lack of demand from paying clients, it was also the impracticality of mobile photography at the time which dissuaded most photographers from even trying. While open air painters could bring their materials in a backpack, photographers had to be more inventive to scale excruciating terrain.
Later recognized as an asset to our country’s cultural identity, the creation of the United States Tourist Bureau (later renamed the Travel Bureau) was authorized in the midst of the Great Depression. The Bureau employed photographers and artists to subsequently create promotional imagery, and although it was not a prerequisite, much of the material touted national parks.
Havens’ collection, which spans from the late 1890s through the late 1920s, is an accumulation of almost 350 prime examples of this historic, largely unexplored medium, one steeped in a romantic and expressionist vision of the natural beauty of the United States. It is the first time he has exhibited the collection, one of the largest of its kind in the world.
“This is the historical record of what we had, of what did exist,” Havens said.
“Ode to Nature” is curated by theater arts/fine arts professional Carol Sevilla. The exhibition will be open every weekend in March from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closing day is March 27.”
“Ode to Nature”
140 Paseo de la Plaza,
Los Angeles
elpueblo.lacity.org/articles/gateway-nature
