Haley Reinhart, others raising money for Casey Abrams
Haley Reinhart looks back on “American Idol” fondly — especially her connection with fellow 10th season contestant Casey Abrams.
Twelve years later, she’s still supporting Abrams, who has suffered from ulcerative colitis since he was young. Recently, he was hospitalized and underwent a life-saving surgery that forced the removal of his entire colon.
Abrams will recover, but he needs two more surgeries. Ulcerative colitis is an autoimmune disease for which there is no cure. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to perform for pay since Sept. 6, and that was his main source of income.
Reinhart will perform along with Stephen Kramer Glickman, co-organizer Dylan Chambers and others at “With a Little Help from My Friends,” a benefit for Abrams at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at The Venice West.
“Casey’s one of my dearest friends and we’ve remained very close and continue to collaborate musically throughout the years,” said Reinhart, who finished third on “Idol.”
“On ‘Idol,’ there were plenty of times he would have to duck out and go to the hospital. I’d have to hold a cutout pick of his head on a stick.”
Recently, friends set up a GoFundMe with a $100,000 goal. They raised $102,124 as of Jan. 9. Reinhart said his surgery was frightening.
“It was very scary,” she recalled. “It wasn’t that much later — maybe three weeks — that we had a huge Thanksgiving jam session and my house, and he was able to sing and play music. It was great to see him on the up and up. I played a show at the Troubadour in LA, and he came out.”
He's doing well, but he “isn’t out of the woods yet,” Reinhart said.
Reinhart and Abrams connected immediately on “Idol,” but didn’t start hanging out and connecting until much later on the show.
“We’re two peas in a pod,” she said. “He seems in a much better place than he was in the beginning of this challenging time for him.”
New material
Since “Idol,” Reinhart became the first of the show’s contestants to perform at Lollapalooza and earned widespread acclaim for her performances and tours with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox.
Her most notable collaborations include a jazz cover of Radiohead’s “Creep,” which spent 58 consecutive weeks on Billboard’s jazz digital songs chart. Her rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” was used in a commercial for Extra Gum.
Acting has become another passion. She made her acting debut in Robert Rodriguez’s science fiction superhero film, “We Can Be Heroes,” which was released on Netflix in 2020.
Last September, she released the EP “Off the Ground,” which she called a collection of “new songs and really old songs I love.”
“I hold on to things and wait until it’s right to put them out,” she said. She collaborated with longtime friends Anders Grahn and Tingsek.
“We did (the EP) from afar, from LA to Sweden,” Reinhart recalled.
“It was a challenge during the pandemic. It was just a great challenge to be able to get up at different times of the day and night and work through it together. But it was nice. I didn’t have anybody breathing down my neck. We took our time. I really wanted to make something that had authentic instrumentation. It brought my tunes I had written to a different level.”
She said Tingsek is “more off the wall, off the beaten path,” but she likes where his creative mind travels.
Reinhart is looking forward to playing some of the songs live. She expects collaborations on stage.
“We’ll perform a few songs on our own and then a bunch of different artists will come together and do a group thing,” she said.
“If we’re lucky, Casey may be up to coming and — who knows — maybe up to performing. He doesn’t want to miss out on this. I hope he’s in a well-enough condition to also be a part of it.”
“With a Little Help from My Friends” with Haley Reinhart, Stephen Kramer Glickman and Dylan Chambers
WHEN: 7:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13
WHERE: The Venice West, 1717 Lincoln Boulevard, Venice
COST: $15; 21 and older
INFO: thevenicewest.com