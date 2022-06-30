"From barbecues to beach parties, parades to fireworks, the Westside has plenty of ways to get your patriotic vibe on and celebrate the Fourth of July with your neighbors, family and friends.
Venice
Mr. & Mrs. Muscle Beach Competition
What: Hosted by World Gym International, it continues a decades-long tradition of competitions on the beach. The event also includes a C-130J Super Hercules Flyover, a vendor village, Muscle Beach Hall of Fame award and more. Categories this year include Bodybuilding, Figure Men & Women’s Physique, Bikini, Men & Women’s Physique, Classic Physique, Couples (mixed pairs), Vintage Swimsuit, and Wheelchair Division.
When: July 4, 7 to 9:30 a.m. Registration: 9:30 a.m. Athlete briefing: 10 a.m. Prejudging:1 p.m.
Where: Muscle Beach Gym, 1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
Cost: Entry fee $120/$80 Crossover fee
Electric Light Parade
The weekly Venice Electric Light Parade is open to all cyclists. On July 3, they will gather at Windward Plaza (1501 Oceanfront Walk, Venice) at 7 p.m. wearing festive Independence Day colors. The parade will begin at 8 p.m. On July 4, they will meet up at 8 p.m. and ride over to Marina del Rey for the fireworks.
Culver City
Fireworks Extravaganza and Family Picnic
Culver City is holding its Independence Day celebrations on Sunday, July 3. It is their 52nd annual Fireworks Extravaganza and Family Picnic, held at West Los Angeles College.
Happenings include live music, gourmet food trucks, a charity raffle and fireworks. The gates open at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and free for kids under five. Parking is $15 for cars (discounts for those who carpool with four or more) and there is bike parking on site.The event is sponsored by the Exchange Club of Culver City, local business leaders and professionals who sponsor charity events to promote civic pride and raise money for children, families in need and unhoused veterans.
Marina del Rey
The world’s largest man-made small craft harbor, Marina del Rey is also home to an impressive fireworks display over the water. The fireworks start at 9 p.m. and last for 20 minutes.
There are several ways to enjoy the fireworks, with people arriving as early as 1 p.m. to avoid traffic.
• Places such as Tony P’s Dockside Grill and High Rooftop Lounge offer special viewing reservations. Tony P’s has an outdoor patio while the High Rooftop Lounge at Hotel Erwin offers a 360-degree view of LA and the fireworks.
• Burton Chace Park and Fisherman’s Village hosts family-friendly parties that include music synchronized to the fireworks played over loudspeakers.
• You can charter a yacht and see the fireworks up close from the waters. City Cruises also offers special July 4 cruises.
• A beach shuttle runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the WaterBus runs from noon to 11 p.m. Parking rates cost between $13 and $20 in county lots.
•Starting at noon on July 4, swing by Jamaica Bay Inn’s beachfront lawn for games and frosty to-go cocktails. Enjoy burgers and hot dogs fresh off the grill from 3 to 5 p.m. Beachside Restaurant & Bar is also joining in on the festivities offering a “Light It Up’ Smoked BBQ menu for dine-in or takeout (feeds two people for $65).
• Stop by Marina del Rey Hotel’s popular Sunday Boat House Pool Party on July 3 for a special Red, White and Blue party. DJ Mario E will be performing live and there will be an outdoor bar and restaurant. Tickets are $15 presale and $25 at the door. Bottle service, daybeds and cabanas can also be reserved.
Santa Monica
Santa Monica Parade
The Ocean Park Association is once again sponsoring a July 4th Parade in Santa Monica. Starting at 9:30 a.m. at the south beach lot at Ashland, it travels north on Main Street from Marine to Pico Boulevard. This year marks the 15th year they’ve hosted the Santa Monica parade. This year’s theme is “Thanks to Our Essential Workers.” It will honor community heroes and first responders during the pandemic years, including health care, public safety and food service workers. The official parade grandstand in front of the Ocean Park Library will house the two parade emcees: Evan Edwards and Rachel Lazano from Santa Monica Travel and Tourism.
Main Street from Marine to Pico will be closed to traffic on July 4th from 6 a.m. to noon.
Santa Monica Beach Party
For the second year, Santa Monica will play host to a July 4th Beach Party at Ocean Park Beach. The event benefits the Veterans Housing Crisis. Activities include beach volleyball, clinics, acro-yoga, yoga, salsa and a sunset sound bath ceremony. There will also be DJs all day. Events start at 9 a.m. and last until after sunset. It will take place at Santa Monica Beach, Ocean Park North Courts (2400 Ocean Front Walk, Santa Monica).
Westchester
Fourth of July Parade
Starting at 11 a.m., Westchester’s LAX Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 22nd Annual Fourth of July Parade on Loyola Boulevard from Westchester Park to Loyola Marymount University in Westchester. The parade’s theme is “Yours for a Better Community: Celebrating the Best of America” and is in honor of Howard Drollinger’s 100th anniversary. His daughter, Karen Dial, who is president of Drollinger Properties and the Drollinger Charitable Foundation, will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal. Drollinger was one of the Westchester Chamber’s founders and an entrepreneur and philanthropist.
