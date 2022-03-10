Santa Monica native’s new book features collection of favorite essays
In January 2022, freelance journalist and occasional playwright Michele Willens released her new book, “From Mouseketeers to Menopause: With Marriage, Marching and Motherhood In Between.” It is a collection of her favorite essays over the years. The book is divided into sections on topics like sports, travel, aging, culture, politics, death and dying.
As an example, Willens published many obituaries about famous celebrities including Paul Newman, Nora Ephron and James Gardner, all of whom she had a personal connection to.
“I did it mostly for my kids,” Willens said. “I am very proud of it.”
The title is a take-off of her first published article, which has an interesting story itself behind it.
“During the last week of 1969, I wrote an essay about growing up in the 1960s, from age 11 to 21,” Willens said.
When her father read her words, he knew it was something special and quickly contacted a friend who worked for the Los Angeles Times. “A Child of the Sixties: From Mouseketeers to McCarthy” was the featured story on the Op-Ed page.
”It definitely launched my career,” Willens said.
Growing up in Santa Monica, she attended Roosevelt, Lincoln, and Santa Monica High School. After landing her first job as a copygirl for the Santa Monica Evening Outlook, she eventually rose to assistant entertainment editor. She moved on to other things, including a role as political reporter for the California Journal.
Willens is now bi-coastal. She moved to New York in 1984 due to her husband’s career, but she frequently returns to her roots, including a family house in Malibu. Over the years, there were times when she stayed for an extended amount of time, most particularly when COVID-19 began.
“In 2020, I went on an airplane during the lockdown, which many were not doing,” Willens said. “But I needed to go back to the place where I had hope and so much to look forward to.”
In New York, Willens’ career changed directions once again. She is currently working as a theater critic. When plays reopened on Broadway, she was able to see a staggering 20 productions between September and December in 2021. She also hosts a weekly podcast for an NPR affiliate called “Stage Right - Or Not.”
What sets Willens’ prolific body of work apart is her success in many mediums. She has contributed to the Los Angeles Times, The Atlantic, The Nation, NextTribe and Huffington Post. She is credited with coining the word “tweens” for an article in the New York Times.
“I guess I already know the first line of my obit,” Willens said.
In addition to her career as a journalist, Willens edited another book called “Face It- What Women Really Feel as Their Looks Change.” Theater became part of her life when she wrote a play called “Dear Maudie,” which had a sold-out run in New York and can be found on Playscripts. She also co-wrote another play called “Don’t Blame Me, I Voted for Helen Gahagan Douglas,” about a legendary 1950 U.S. Senate race in California.
During the pandemic, Willens and her 96-year old Aunt Doris kept in touch through email. Willens then turned their banter into a one-act, two-person stage production called “Dear Auntie D,” which debuted in Los Angeles at the Skylight Theatre. Doris Willens Kaplan died last year.
“She was a remarkable woman and this was a tribute I was so happy to pay her,” Willens said.
Willens isn’t the only one in her family who loves writing and works in the media. Her husband runs “Dateline” on NBC, her daughter is a booking producer for MSNBC, and her son, who graduated from USC, is a sports writer who covers the Lakers.
“From Mouseketeers to Menopause: With Marriage, Marching and Motherhood In Between” is available as a paperback or ebook (on Kindle) at Amazon.
