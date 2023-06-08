The housing crisis is no more apparent than it is in Venice. The economic disparity is full-frontal, with homeless encampments and multimillion-dollar homes existing side by side. Many on the streets are at-risk youth experiencing family-based instability, violence, abuse and significant trauma.
Safe Place for Youth, a Venice-based nonprofit, focuses on supporting and uplifting youth experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Los Angeles through trauma-informed and youth-centered programs. SPY provides housing, health and wellness programming, case management, education and employment services, low-barrier drop-in services, healing arts and music programs, garden and farming projects and more. The organization serves over 1,000 unhoused youth, ages 12 to 25, each year.
SPY will host its annual gala, Evening of Inspiration, at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11. The event will be held at SPY board member and CEO of Range Media Partners, Peter Micelli’s home in Beverly Hills. The night will include live music, specialty food and drinks, along with a silent auction to raise funds for SPY’s life-giving programs.
“I am thrilled to be hosting Safe Place for Youth’s Evening of Inspiration gala to help raise essential funds for a local organization that is dedicated to ending youth homelessness,” said Micelli, who has served on the SPY board of directors since the organization started 10 years ago. “I’ve been lucky enough to be part of this life-changing agency for almost a decade and see firsthand just how important it is to invest in our youth. From its early days on the Venice boardwalk to now having seven housing sites, health resources and employment opportunities, I’ve seen how SPY can help get youth off the street and rebuild their lives.”
Actor Jermaine Crawford, known for the role of Duquan in HBO’s hit series “The Wire,” will host the event. Crawford is a longtime SPY supporter and volunteer.
“I was exposed to the severity of youth homelessness in America when I portrayed the character Dukie Weems on the HBO series ‘The Wire,’” Crawford explained. “I began my advocacy in 2008. Even way back then, SPY has been the number one trailblazer for youth outreach on the West Coast. Simply put, they do outreach the right way. Many years later, I am honored to continue supporting such a worthy cause and organization.”
Although this is SPY’s first Evening of Inspiration Awards, the organization has hosted an annual gala celebrating individuals and community partners dedicated to ending youth homelessness for the past seven years.
This year’s honorees include documentary filmmaker and screenwriter Colin Gray, SPY NextGen Board Member Geneva Vogelheim and attorney Matthew Matern of Matern Law Group PC.
“Safe Place for Youth’s Evening of Inspiration is a special night of celebration of the youth and community who have inspired us all year long,” said Erika Hartman, chief executive officer of Safe Place for Youth. “Each year, our dedicated team serves over 1,000 youth experiencing homelessness through supportive services and housing, but there are still thousands more youth that need our support. This year we will honor three incredible champions who have made our work possible.”
In 2023, Gray directed and wrote “Unzipped: An Autopsy of American Inequality,” a searing exposé detailing the growing affordable housing crisis in the United States. The documentary features SPY’s community work and discusses Venice’s economic disparity.
As a member of SPY’s NexGen Junior Board, Vogelheim cofounded the advocacy committee, which concentrates on peer education and takes action on critical issues related to housing and homelessness. Vogelheim recently graduated from UCLA with a Master of Public Health. Her educational aspirations were propelled by her time at SPY to examine the root causes and systems perpetuating youth homelessness.
Matern is a founding attorney at Matern Law Group PC, a local firm dedicated to protecting employee and consumer rights. The firm runs legal clinics and donates a portion of Cy Pres funds, residuals from class action lawsuits, probate matters and other court cases to SPY. Matern and the team also volunteer, serving meals and working in the community garden and SPY’s education and employment program.
Honorees will be celebrated amid DJ sets by Jéli Daniel, founder of Red Light Vinyl, along with specialty cocktails by Matthew Biancaniello of Eat Your Drink. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised will be reinvested into SPY to uplift unhoused youth by providing lasting, community-driven solutions addressing racial and social inequity.
Safe Place for Youth
340 Sunset Avenue, Los Angeles
310-902-2283, safeplaceforyouth.org
Safe Place For Youth: Evening of Inspiration
WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 11
WHERE: The home of Peter Micelli, Beverly Hills
COST: See website for details
INFO: safeplaceforyouth.org