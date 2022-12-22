Check out the best spots to see holiday lights and decor
The holidays are a magical time, especially when stunning lights and decorations are on display around town. Go for a stroll or relaxing drive while checking out some of these local spots that are known for putting together stunning Christmas lights and activations for all to enjoy.
• South Coast Botanic Garden Astra Lumina. Through Jan. 29, set off on a mile-long enchanted night walk complete with elaborate projections, lighting, music and astral energy that transforms Palos Verdes’ South Coast Botanic Garden into a celestial pathway. Created by the visionary minds at Moment Factory in partnership with Fever, Astra Lumina is the 17th experience in the Lumina Night Walk Series – and the second in the United States. astraluminalosangeles.com
• Overland Avenue Festival of Lights. Drive by and enjoy the holiday season put on by the Herman Family in Culver City. This year they are displaying more than 7,000 lights and 42 animation channels, an 18-foot Menorah, a disco dreidel, and an 11-foot bear. This is a drive by or park and watch type of event. There is plenty of parking around the corner on Galvin Street. Please don’t come to the door and ring the bell, and stay off the lawn as there are nearly 100 power cords on it. The home is located on Overland Avenue at Northgate Street. The show will run through New Year's from 5 to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 5 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. bradherman.com
• Westchester Mental Health Guild’s Holiday Lights Tour & Contest. Tickets are on sale for the Westchester Mental Health Guild’s 3rd Annual Holiday Lights Tour & Contest. For $10, ticket purchasers will get a map of Contest homes to see in Westchester and Playa del Rey from Dec. 10 to 26. All proceeds benefit Airport Marina Counseling Service. 2022holidayslightstour.eventbrite.com
• Marina Lights at Burton Chace Park. Enjoy Christmas lights in Marina del Rey’s Burton Chace Park from 4 to 10 p.m. every night through Dec. 31, with free entertainment on Saturday evenings.
• Venice Canals. The holidays are a great time to stroll around the canals, which look extra magical when decorated with holiday lights and décor. Grab some cocoa and enjoy seeing the charming homes and bridges over the canals all lit up.
• Winterlit in Santa Monica. Santa Monica’s holiday celebration, Winterlit, transforms Third Street Promenade and Downtown Santa Monica into an immersive experience for the whole family. Tens of thousands of colorful lights, décor and garlands will deck out the Promenade, 2nd and 4th Streets, illuminating convenient shopping and festive outdoor dining experiences. Live music and snow can be enjoyed every Thursday in December through Christmas in front of the holiday tree, and photos with Santa are available through Dec. 24 at 395 Santa Monica Place. 1351 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica
• Candy Cane Lane El Segundo. Celebrated every year since 1949, residents of El Segundo’s Acacia Avenue deck out their homes with festive holiday displays and music to bring the season’s cheer to this magical corner. On display nightly through Dec. 24. 1200 E. Acacia Avenue, El Segundo
• Seaside Holiday Lights. Tucked away in South Torrance, the ‘Sleepy Hollow’ neighborhood known for its idyllic elm trees, is the home of the spectacular annual holiday lights display. This family tradition is brought to you by the residents of Seaside Ranchos in South Torrance and can be driven or walked by. seasideholidaylights.com