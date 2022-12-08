Supergroup brings legendary songs — and more — to the stage
The Immediate Family is steeped in musical history.
The supergroup features guitarist, singer-songwriter Steve Postell, who owns Katonah Studios in Marina Del Rey; guitarist/vocalist Danny Kortchmar; guitarist/vocalist Waddy Wachtel; percussionist Russ Kunkel and bassist Leland Sklar of Pasadena.
The Immediate Family — who has written songs for the likes of Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Bryan Ferry, Keith Richards, Don Henley and the Bee Gees — plays The Mint at 6010 W. Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 10.
“Fans can expect good old rock ‘n’ roll,” Postell said. “We have some of the most legendary rock ‘n’ roll sidemen in the world. Half of the set are hits that the guys have written for people like Don Henley, Jackson Browne, James Taylor and Warren Zevon, and half of the set is new material that we’ve been writing.
“There are a few all-star bands where they play their old hits. We’re a real band. We’re writing and making music, and making videos, yet we have the legacy.”
Recently, it released the single “The Toughest Girl in Town,” a compelling version of the Sparks song. It’s the first single from The Immediate Family’s forthcoming sophomore effort, “Skin in the Game,” arriving in early 2023 via Quarto Valley Records.
The band is also the subject of the documentary “Immediate Family” by director Denny Tedesco (“The Wrecking Crew!”) and took home the 2022 Audience Awards at the Woodstock and Tallgrass film festivals.
“Denny did such a great job,” Postell said.
“We’ve seen it a lot of times now. I was nervous about it the first time, but I’m pleasantly pleased with how it flows. It’s a great story of the four other guys. I’m the newcomer — I’m the young guy.”
The film tracks the rise and collaborations of the musicians through the 1970s and onward, spotlighting their partnerships and their mark that helped define the sound of a generation.
“When I started out, it was all analog,” he said. “If you wanted to find out who was playing, for me it was the Village Voice in New York. It was a much different world.
“You had to go to a record store and go through record bins to find out what was happening. I watched the massive shift in the way music is made. I think we feel very indebted to and connected to the really great traditions of songwriting and rock ‘n’ roll. You won’t find us playing with tracks.”
Postell was bitten by the music bug early in his life. His parents let him stay up late to watch “The Ed Sullivan Show” when The Beatles made their first appearance.
“It took me over,” he said. “It’s just a real love affair. I love all kinds of music. I love getting to play it. It’s a never-ending journey, if you want it to be, in terms of growth and exploration.”
The Immediate Family is a modern iteration of a legendary studio ensemble known as The Section, who played for James Taylor and Jackson Browne.
“Jump ahead to six or seven years ago, and a Japanese label wanted to re-release The Section records,” he said. “They got in touch with Danny and said, ‘Why don’t you put the band together, come here and tour?’
“They thought about it and it didn’t materialize. The feeling was, ‘We did that, and it was good in its time.’ They didn’t feel it was necessary to revisit.”
Postell suggested they get together but do something else. They assembled a band, but it wasn’t The Immediate Family.
Kortchmar was approached about releasing an album of his hits with him singing. They went to Jackson Browne’s studio and, in the middle of making Kortchmar’s record, it “felt like a band.”
“It was extremely organic,” Postell said. “We didn’t have discussions about it. It was a very effortless and organic process.”
The Immediate Family plays songs like Kortchmar’s “Dirty Laundry” and “Somebody’s Baby,” by Henley and Browne, respectively, and new tunes. Postell said there hasn’t been any change in response.
“It’s the same writers, the same players, the same energy,” he added. “There’s not a big different from one to the other. They hold up just as well. They’re really well-written songs and they fit. We have a sound at this point.”
The Immediate Family w/Angela Petrilli and Resurrection Road
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
WHERE: The Mint, 6010 W. Pico Boulevard, LA
COST: Tickets start at $30
INFO: themintla.com