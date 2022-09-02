Local author debuts latest book at The Book Jewel
Jim Cornfield painstakingly builds his pictures, part by elaborate part.
In the hands of the Los Angeles-based commercial photographer, journalist and author, the process of environmental photography assumes an art—and science—of its own. He details this process in his latest book, “Environmental Portraiture: A Complete Guide to the Portrait Photographer’s Most Powerful Imaging Tool.”
Cornfield, a Westchester native who now resides in Malibu Canyon, evaluates the history, events and experiences of his subjects before setting out to accomplish a photo shoot.
“The portrait is just the conflation of all the human experience that goes into that moment,” he said. “With the environmental portrait, you try to find things that are meaningful to help to illustrate that subject’s external reality. It’s usually interesting stories that come together with that and that’s what results in the photograph.”
Recently, Cornfield signed copies of his book at The Book Jewel in Westchester, which also simultaneously hosted Westchester High School’s class of 1963 reunion. During the event, He also showed slides of famous LA buildings that had been razed for new construction and thanked the bookstore’s owners for saving and repurposing an aging building in the landmark Westchester Triangle, where their shop is now located.
The book is indispensable for serious photographers who have a good grasp of their craft and want to learn more. It outlines the technical specifications, the location scouting, safety, permits and many other aspects to consider, but it’s more than industry jargon.
Cornfield relates the stories behind his best work, and presents case studies to illustrate some facet of the portraiture; he also shines the light on other talented professionals.
“I’m trying to add this cerebral dimension to the picture,” he said. “The life of a photograph goes way beyond the technical specifications. I really want this book to be that.”
Among the eclectic mix of case studies is that of Cornfield’s school friend, Ken Curry. They have been friends through boyhood at Cowan Avenue Elementary School, the high school years at Westchester High and college at UCLA, up to the present.
In Winter 1968, as the Vietnam War was beginning, they both joined the U.S. Air Force. Three years later, Curry, piloting a B-52 Stratofortress, faced an enemy missile attack and managed to save his badly-stricken bomber and its crew from near disaster. For his feat, Curry received a Distinguished Flying Cross award; he also began to feel the dreaded long-term effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.
A few years ago, Cornfield learned that the B-52 Number 665, the airplane Curry had flown that fateful day over North Vietnam, had been grounded, restored and put on permanent display at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio. Cornfield worked to reunite the man and the machine, both battle-scarred, in an environmental photograph.
“When I first conceived this book, I hadn’t planned to include my own closest friend as one of the portrait subjects,” he said. “But to photograph a pilot together with the actual craft he flew in combat, perfectly fit the model of an environmental portrait.”
In the book, Cornfield relates the backstory and the elaborate considerations and preparations that went into the image. He does the same for his portrayal of the New Orleans jazz great, Kid Thomas, on the Vieux Carré, New Orleans.
He writes his thought process in the book: “I wanted to connect jazz to its cultural roots in the history of this storied southern city. No place represents old New Orleans, better than the French Quarter, back to the time of European occupation, slavery, and the galvanizing event of the Louisiana Purchase. At the geographic center of this district, a block or two from where Kid Thomas rehearsed with his Stompers, is Jackson Square. It’s where, in 1804, the American flag was first raised over the land acquisition that overnight doubled the size of the United States and forever changed this country and the world. That became for me the task—to create an Environmental Portrait that would connect this grandson of a slave family, a serious, honored craftsman in the music trade, to the powerful historical mojo of “the Quarter.”
Cornfield also highlights the work of 10 of his contemporaries: local “photographic virtuosos,” as he calls them, with whom he often collaborated. These masters of environmental portraiture include Michael Grecco, Al Satterwhite, Eric Myer and Larry Shiller.
Now in his mid-70s, Cornfield wants nothing to do with retirement. After a surgery and the Covid slowdown, he’s back among his lenses and strobe lights and welcomes assignments.
Although Environmental Portraiture was published in 2019, just before the pandemic, Cornfield is marketing the book now, because it wouldn’t have had the same impression when people were isolating. Earlier this year, he held a book-signing at The Book Jewel in the Westchester Triangle attended by many of his school friends. More events are being planned, including workshops. He has two more books in the outline stage.
Looking back, he realizes he has been fortunate, both in his photography and journalism. He has worked as a feature editor at Peterson’s Photographic Magazine for many years, written international travel stories on assignment, and at one point, was contributing stories for 14 inflight magazines.
Living in LA, most of his subjects are celebrities, and he recalls several noteworthy photo shoots. Among them are actors George Burns, Roy Rogers, Pamela Anderson and Roy Scheider, broadcaster David Letterman, newspaper columnist Abigail Van Buren of Dear Abby fame, journalist George Plimpton, author T H White and California Governor Jerry Brown.
Cornfield strives for the perfect picture.
“Portraits should look back at you,” Cornfield said. “That relationship is what I want. You come together to do a portrait and something of value should come from that. It’s not just a snapshot, it’s not just a publicity picture, there is for that moment, there is a relationship. For that reason, every photographer remembers the people they work with. I study them a lot and want to know a lot about them.”
He made friends with Linda Purl, who acted in “Happy Days.” He shot Ladybird Johnson for a magazine cover at her ranch and afterward freshened up in President Lyndon B. Johnson’s bathroom. His life is peppered with such incidents.
“It’s not lost on me, I reflect back on them and think I’ve been lucky,” he said.
“Environmental Portraiture: A Complete Guide to the Portrait Photographer’s Most Powerful Imaging Tool” (Routledge/Focal Press) is available on Amazon for $50 (paperback) and $196 (hardcover.)
