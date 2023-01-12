ROSEGALLERY exhibition showcases staged photographs
Certain themes play out over and over again, riding waves of increased relevancy before temporarily fading into the background. In 1991, Peter Galassi curated a group show for MoMA called “Pleasures and Terrors of Domestic Comfort.”
For the past several years, domesticity has once again been thrust into the public consciousness as the pandemic forced people to stay at home and gain new perspectives on the environments in which they live.
It’s why Rose Shoshana, owner and founder of Bergamot Station Art Center’s ROSEGALLERY wanted to revisit the topic with a throwback and tribute to the MoMA show, an exhibition she’s titled “Domestic Fictions: A Life Less Ordinary.”
A show that closes this weekend, the exhibition features Jo Ann Callis, Bruce Charlesworth and Mary Frey, all artists who were part of the original MoMA show in 1991. Each artist has a compelling, sometimes disturbing look at domesticity, creating narratives that question what happens in the home and whether that home is comforting or terrifying, or perhaps both.
“After COVID and everyone spending so much time at home, it came kind of naturally as a decision,” said Elisabetta Setzu, the gallery’s associate director. “We also represent JoAnn Callis, Bruce Charlesworth and Mary Frey.”
All the images these artists photographed are domestic images, but Setzu points out that they are staged, recreating images in a manner that summons a fictitious environment.
While the MoMA show had 70-plus artists, “Domestic Fictions” takes a more focused look, pulling artists from that exhibition who work with suspended narratives.
“When you look at these images, they connect with you because you don’t know what is going on,” Setzu said. “They connect with you because you are actually the one finishing the story.”
Setzu said the artists re-examine life in a way where the “hero” is missing. Sometimes, she said, you feel overwhelmed by the architectural landscape. Other times, the closest thing to a hero is also a perpetrator, someone who might be a victim of circumstances, posed in ways that feel unnatural and force the viewer to ask questions.
Callis’ works are close-up photos of carefully crafted tiny furniture pieces that “fetishize the banality of interior design, omitting the human subject entirely,” according to the accompanying literature. In a series that she titles “Interiors,” the photos feature very small pieces of furniture surrounded by large frames with distinct patterns. Each bed, chair and swirled curtain exist in a world of her own creation, absent any traditional bedroom or living room setting.
“She created the little furniture and then she actually takes a picture of them,” Setzu said. “She put a matte around the pieces. She said they are houses for a room in your head. They are imagining they’re like a stereotype of a room and she’s stepping away from it to a playful (look). She has always been fascinated with the miniature and so she’s playing with the illusion of a real room. She has always been very great in transforming seemingly ordinary objects in an extraordinary way.”
In line with the domestic fiction theme, Setzu describes a different feeling observing Callis’ work and the distinct uncertainty that everything is not what it appears to be. Rather, the series transforms what you are seeing into something else. Callis has said that she lived in the same house from the time she was five until she was 15 and that her mother was very style-conscious. She has very vivid memories of her surroundings from when she was a child.
She taps into those memories to create something that is beautiful while still being a sort of theatrical performance, Setzu said.
Charlesworth uses multiple media to create his works, works that he describes as containing characters, dialogue, emotions and narrative.
“I always start in an abstract place,” he wrote about the work he has on display at the ROSEGALLERY. “An idea may begin as a shape, color relationship or directional lines. The architecture will often come next, with characters and stories evolving out of a sense of place. My themes include lighting and color as visual disruptions, layers created by barriers and screens, extremes of distance and contrasts of vastness with confined space. The anthropomorphic potential of inanimate objects is another recurring theme in my work.”
His photographs in this exhibition typically feature a man in a black suit (though he occasionally loses the suit coat and once appears in a bathrobe). He’s placed in various circumstances that speak of domesticity, but also have an extreme and unsettling vibe to them.
“It’s very important the development of the conceptual framework,” Setzu said. “Everything starts by an idea like we said with JoAnn Callis. Then he moves from the idea to the architecture to the surroundings. Then it’s lighting and color. The lighting helps to actually create these visual destructions.”
The exhibition includes three of his series. Setzu points out that the man in the black suit is as much a perpetrator as he is a victim of circumstances. She refers to a photo of a man reading a newspaper at a breakfast table with a bowl full of cereal in front of him. She observes that the table feels too small for him and there is just something that makes the viewer feel like things aren’t right.
Everything is slightly askew and instills a feeling of uncertainty bordering on fear.
Frey began her series when she took a photograph of her mother during Thanksgiving bringing the pie from the kitchen—an image that is a part of the Domestic Fictions exhibition.
“After that, she started to make her family recreate some simple images, your everyday images,” Setzu said. “But then she addressed the intimacy, the losing control, anxiety, depression, fear of rejection and not living up to expectations. You feel these people are inviting you into the privacy of their home and you feel that there is something going on, but you don’t know what’s going on or what you are looking at.”
As part of “Domestic Fictions,” Frey has two series: “Domestic Rituals” and “Real Life Dramas.” The first captures domestic rituals in black and white and the second portrays a drama with a caption.
“The point is that she’s penetrating private places and at the same time depriving them of intimacy,” Setzu said. “Even though the place is familiar, there is no feeling of comfort. The words—is it the voice of reason? Is it the people in the images? Or are you reflecting on your thoughts?”
Setzu said that in the original 1991 exhibit, Galassi opined that people were taking photographs not of epic events like wars or political events, but the home. Everyone had a camera and the home was what they had access to. However, these artists are restaging reality to provide a different perspective.
While there are only a few days left to see the exhibition, Setzu hopes people will make the time to see them, because after 30 years, the images are still very timely.
“Come see the exhibition because it’s beautiful and it’s magical,” Setzu said. “These images are part of American photography—they are a cornerstone in photography.”
“Domestic Fictions: A Life Less Ordinary”
WHEN: Through Jan. 14, 2023
WHERE: ROSEGALLERY, Bergamot Station Art Center, 2525 Michigan Avenue B-7, Santa Monica
INFO: rosegallery.net