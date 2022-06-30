Local writer pens a guide to LA’s earliest landmarks
When you’re a travel writer, you learn to notice landmarks of interest, even when they are in your hometown. Travel writer and author, Mimi Slawoff, is a former Los Angeles Daily News reporter who writes for AAA, Travel + Leisure, L.A. Parent magazine and others. She recently released a book called “Oldest Los Angeles” with Reedy Press.
The book can act as a tour guide for tourists and residents who want to learn more about their hometown. With photographs taken by the author, the book leads its readers on a journey through the city, showing them the oldest buildings, businesses, neighborhoods and landmarks.
When the pandemic had put a temporary halt to Slawoff’s travels, she got a call from a publisher who said he was looking for a native Angeleno to write a book about LA. They discussed several different titles, eventually landing on one that would focus the book on the city’s oldest places, a focus that was more than just history and would take a unique angle.
Slawoff visited each site and carefully researched the stories told about it, sorting out legend from fact and filling her book with interesting tidbits in each vignette. She peppers the book with surprising information such as—the first California gold was discovered in LA County, not in Northern California like many people think.
While many people think that James Wilson Marshall was the first to find gold at Sutter’s Mill in 1848, gold was found in late 1841 or early 1942 at a Pueblo 35 northeast of LA. Francisco Lopez, the majordomo of the San Fernando Rancho, was searching for stray cattle when he used his knife to dig up some wild onions to eat. Instead, he found gold and local residents would flock to the area, using crude techniques to search for gold.
Slawoff pointed out that LA was founded by 44 immigrants and then evolved into the huge metropolis that it is today. Even though she grew up here, she still learned a lot in the process of researching this book.
“Because I’m a first generation Bulgarian American, I’ve always been drawn to other immigrant stories,” Slawoff said. “I know that LA has a lot of old and first family businesses. So, I started with downtown LA and worked my way out.”
While she knew several sites in the beginning that she wanted to write about, Slawoff also reached out to public relations people, local historians and museums, and historic sites she found on the internet. While some of the sites were closed during the pandemic, she eventually managed to visit all the ones she would include.
Once people started learning what she was writing about, they put her in touch with other people who could give her tours and tell her stories. The project landed in her lap at a perfect time because the pandemic had kept Slawoff from traveling.
“It got me out of the house,” Slawoff said. “A lot of these places make great day trips.”
The Westside shows up throughout her book, with three highlights including the oldest public water fountain in Santa Monica, the Looff Hippodrome and Graystone Mansion.
The Looff Hippodrome is on the Santa Monica Pier, a site that Slawoff says most people are familiar with because it has unique architecture. In her book, she tried to write more about its history. It is named after an ancient Greek Hippodrome where there were athletic events and chariot racing.
“It was the last work of Charles Looff, who was a carousel manufacturer and woodcarver,” Slawoff said. “So that really has a lot of historical significance.”
In Beverly Hills, there is an electric fountain of the kind that is now popular around the country—ones with colored lights that light up in the evening, but the very first one in the country was in Beverly Gardens Park. It opened in 1931 and cost $22,000 to build. At the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevard, it is the demarcation point between Westwood, Century City and Beverly Hills. When it was first unveiled, it caused traffic jams as drivers would stop their cars to look at it.
A third spot is the Greystone Mansion, which is now owned by the city of Beverly Hills. A beautiful location with a park, Slawoff said she thinks that not too many people know that there is a water tank under the parking lot that serves as the city’s reservoir. Edward Doheny built the mansion for his son to live in after he discovered oil in LA, the first local person to do so. He built a 55-room mansion on 428 acres.
The city almost tore the house down when they needed to build a reservoir, but instead covered a cistern containing 19 million gallons of water with asphalt and made it into the parking lot. Often people would come to Slawoff and suggest things that were interesting and fascinating, but didn’t fit the theme of the book because it was the oldest thing out there—something else was older.
“That is kind of what made it challenging, but it’s also what makes it interesting,” Slawoff said.
She organized the book in such a way to encourage day trips around the city. Landmarks are grouped by region. She started with downtown LA, then greater LA, west LA, the San Fernando Valley and the San Gabriel Valley.
Slawoff encourages residents to branch out by planning a day trip to another neighborhood. She said one can go to the Angeles National Forest and see the oldest observatory or drive out to Highland Park and bowl at the country’s oldest bowling alley. She took her family to the bowling alley that opened during Prohibition as an alternative to the speakeasy.
“People could go and get a prescription (for alcohol) from the doctors upstairs on the second level,” Slawoff said. “They’d get their prescription for ‘medicinal’ alcohol, and then go downstairs and get their whiskey or whatever they were drinking and they could both drink and listen to live music.”
While bowlers no longer need to get a prescription to imbibe alcohol, the bowling alley has preserved its vintage look. You can go there and see the pin centers and the workings of the machines.
A 192-page softcover book that retails at $20.95, “Oldest Los Angeles” has 84 vignettes that run around 250 to 300 words and then each vignette has a sidebar listing more landmarks. Slawoff hopes the book will give people new perspectives on the city and the richness of its history.
“Some people love LA and some don’t,” Slawoff said. “I feel like people generally think of LA as Hollywood and beaches. That’s not all of LA. There’s so much history here. There are so many oldest landmarks with great stories.”
