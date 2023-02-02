Culture l’amour

Theatre Kabbaz celebrates French culture with season of film, dance, theater and music
For lovers of all things French, there is no better place to get one’s cultural fix than at Theatre Raymond Kabbaz. For the past 23 years, it has presented works of theater, music, opera, dance and film drawn from Francophone cultures, bringing international artists to Los Angeles. In 2023, they plan to continue that tradition.
“We are the only theater in Los Angeles dedicated to French language and culture,” said Pierre Leloup, the theater’s artistic director since its founding in 2000. “We welcome international and local artists and have quite a few French events coming up.”
The first event in 2023 was a weekend of shows, workshops and jam sessions in January celebrating the musical legacy of Django Reinhardt. Upcoming is:
• A Night of Short French Films, Feb. 10, a collection of French shorts with free cheese and charcuterie tasting at intermission.
• The Battle of a Woman who Dared, March 16, Cristiana Reali makes her LA debut in the French play about Simone Veil, a Holocaust survivor who altered French society.
• A Week of French Language Cinema, March 18-23, nightly screenings of critically acclaimed French language films.
• We Love Arabs, April 20, a parody by Israeli choreographic star Hillel Kogan that imagines peace and power struggles between a Jewish choreographer and an Arab dancer.
• The Last Bandoleros, May 5, a San Antonio trio perform their brand-new album titled “Tex Flex Folklorico.”
• The Los Angeles Virtuosi Orchestra, May 12, the orchestra, soprano Lisa Delan and Carlo Ponti perform a program featuring symphonic treasures by Castérède, Barber and Mozart.
Leloup said the goal of every season is to have a good mix of entertainment and educational offerings. They conduct outreach into local schools, taking their performers to students when appropriate. He cited the “We Love Arabs” production as something he believes will be a highlight of the season. A mix of dance and theater, the choreographer comes from Tel Aviv and the Arab dancer in the show is from North Africa and is French.
“It’s really a beautiful piece about peace and reconciliation,” Leloup said. “I’m really happy and proud to do this. We believe we can enrich life by creating and presenting exceptional experiences and we try to develop our community’s appreciation of diversity.”
Theatre Kabbaz has partnered with the LA Unified School District and has campuses across the Westside in which they work directly with students on French cultural projects, sometimes bringing their performances to them, sometimes helping them create their own student performances.
“When you learn a language, it’s not only learning the language, it’s learning the culture that comes with it,” Leloup said. “It’s very enriching for everyone. That’s why we’ve been doing this for 23 years. We have a lot of people coming to us and saying this is great, because they learn so many things and see a different culture. It’s very inspiring and very uplifting.”
He emphasizes that the work they do isn’t just for French people, but they try to reach out to the American community and the local community. Many of the shows they do are offered with English subtitles.
This will be the case for the March 16 show, focused on Simone Veil. A survivor of both Auschwitz-Birkenau and Bergen-Belsen, she went on to become a politician in France and was the first woman to serve as the President of the European Parliament. She was France’s health minister several times and the law that legalized abortion in the country has her name on it. She died in 2018 and her eulogy was delivered by President Emmanuel Macron.
It's the type of show, Leloup said, that is both entertaining and educational. The play is the first-ever adaptation of Veil’s memoir, in which she recounts being deported from France to Nazi concentration camps as a child. The play features Cristiana Reali and Pauline Susini. Reali is a well-known actress born in Brazil who emigrated to France as a child.
Leloup said he has been pleased to see audiences grow for the 220-seat theater over the past 23 years, both with people who do speak French and those who do not. They’ve tried to develop a dance audience and a jazz audience and commit to being as eclectic as they can.
“It’s a unique experience to come to the theater,” Leloup said. “Not only because it’s a great art experience, but as soon as you get into the theater, it feels like you are in Paris. People are speaking French. We have French wine and champagne. We have baguette sandwiches that we sell and it’s a really unique experience, like traveling away. Then you see the show on stage and it is something really different and unique. It’s something you cannot miss if you live in Los Angeles.”
Theatre Kabbaz
10361 West Pico Boulevard,
Los Angeles
310-286-0553