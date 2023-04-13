For art collectors and casual viewers, Venice has been a hub of creative energy. Likewise, Venice Family Clinic’s annual Venice Art Walk and Auction has been a staple event for more than 40 years.
This year, the Venice Art Walk and Auction will take place at the RUNWAY in Playa Vista on Tuesday, April 18. Venice Family Clinic will exhibit the artworks in a 7,000-square-foot gallery space featuring more than 100 emerging and professional artists.
Since local artists founded the event in 1979, the Venice Art Walk and Auction has funded the general operations of Venice Family Clinic, allowing them to become a pillar of health and wellness in the Venice community.
“The Venice Art Walk is a really important source of funding for us and has been a stabilizing force for the clinic over the years. They are unrestricted donations, so it provides funding for all the health care needs we provide to 45,000 people,” said Erin Harnisch, the event director of the Venice Family Clinic. “And having the artists involved is something we’re really proud of. People come, and they can collect a great work of art or discover some new artists.”
The money funded through the Venice Art Walk, because it is unrestricted, can go to any area of the clinic’s operations. Notably, Venice Family Clinic provides care to those in economic need, ranging from the undocumented to the unhoused. Harnisch said 90% of the clinic’s patients live 200% below the poverty line and typically couldn't afford quality health care for their families.
Like Venice Family Clinic, which now has 17 locations and two mobile clinics ranging from Santa Monica to the South Bay, the Venice Art Walk and Auction has grown since 1979. Because of the pandemic, the Venice Art Walk has become more of an exhibition than a walk, but that doesn’t mean it has dropped in popularity.
For many years, there has been an online component to the exhibition that allows people to view and bid on the artworks virtually. Harnisch said the online component broadens the clinic’s ability to have donors from all over the country and even internationally.
“We do have international collectors who purchase the art and support the clinic… We want (the auction) to be on every collector’s calendar and make it a must-stop alongside (other international auctions). But on the other side, I also want people to feel like this is a way to accessibly start an art collection and to learn about the clinic.”
That is why Harnisch brought Leslie Fram onto the team that creates the annual Venice Art Walk. Fram, who now heads the Venice Art Walk’s Emerging Artist Program, first discovered Venice Family Clinic when she stumbled upon them giving care at Venice Beach in mobile units during the pandemic. Fram saw the Venice Art Walk as a merger between health, the community and the essence of Venice.
The Emerging Artists sector of the Venice Art Walk and Auction is dedicated to artists 33 years and younger. Typically, they are either in school at an MFA program in LA or have recently moved to the area to practice, said Fram. Many are of minority status and have diverse backgrounds. Fram said she feels almost all minorities will have representation at this year’s show.
Harnisch explained that many of the artists donate their works, leaving all the proceeds to go to the clinic. But for the emerging artists they offer a portion of the proceeds back as a reimbursement for time and supplies used to create the work.
“I’ve had artists say that Venice Family Clinic launched their career. I think for a lot of artists, this is an important place for them to get seen by so many collectors that come to the event,” said Harnisch.
The Venice Art Walk will also heavily feature artists whose careers have already bloomed, such as Signature Artist Charles Gaines. Gaines is a conceptual artist who recently retired from the CalArts School of the Arts, where he was faculty for more than 30 years.
The artworks will be displayed for one month at the RUNWAY from April 18 to May 19 during select hours and by appointment. Bidding will begin on April 18 at noon and end on May 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the opening event are limited and by invitation only.
“I go to these events, and I’m swept away by the art and the excitement,” said Fran, in hopes of encouraging more Westsiders to come and view the artwork. “You feel all the energy and all the goodwill. People are so happy to be giving in this way (to the clinic) and collecting at the same time.”
Venice Family Art Walk and Auction
WHERE: RUNWAY Playa Vista, 12746 W. Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 3170
WHEN: Various hours Tuesday, April 18, to Friday, May 19
COST: Auction
INFO: venicefamilyclinic.org