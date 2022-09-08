Indigenous performer summons audience into healthier relationships with the natural world
Many people are eager to leave the present and all its woes behind. Emily Johnson is determined to move beyond wishful thinking and dance the future into being.
Performing at BroadStage from Thursday, Sept. 8, to Saturday, Sept. 10, the world premiere of “Being Future Being” will take place on stage and outdoors in two site-specific performances. The work integrates movement, story and sound in a way that is uniquely indigenous.
Johnson, who belongs to the Yup’ik Nation, created the evening-length performance not only to summon a better future, but to create space for relationships with the natural world around us. It is a project that has been growing for many years, in part because she said her current work always leads her to the next thing, teaching her what is to come.
“My process has always been to work in relationship with people and our more-than-human kin and the land upon which we’re gathered,” Johnson said. “I make work that tries to create space for relationships to develop or to create an opportunity for showing where relationships are not. Part of that project was to work with multiple community members on this visioning of our future.”
The work asks a lot of questions: What do people want for their well-being? What do people want for the well-being of their chosen family? What do people want for the well-being of their neighborhood, of the place where they live, of the world?
As the process evolved, the world hit a crisis mode with the pandemic, social injustices, economic downturns and other events that plunged the world into a shared depression.
“I had this very sudden, ‘Oh, we need this better future now,” Johnson said. “‘Being Future Being’ is a process of conjuring that better future in the present.”
“Being Future Being” launches BroadStage's season. Johnson developed it with her company, Catalyst, and they commissioned Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Raven Chacon to create the score.
“‘Being Future Being’ imagines a future for human beings on this planet,” said Rob Bailis, executive director of BroadStage. “It considers the possibility of a much more symbiotic relationship between humans and the rest of the natural world.”
When Johnson talks about “more-than-human kin,” she is referring to the inhabitants of the natural world.
“This is an articulation within indigenous scholarship and communities that we are in relation not only with other humans, we are always in relation to everyone and everything all the time,” Johnson said. “Thinking about the more-than-human kin is every other being in existence, so that is plant and animal and tree and air and soil and water. It’s a way of thinking about relationship and relationality.”
She explores in “Being Future Being” the collaborations and relationships that humans have to the world around them, how they might, for example, connect with a tree.
“The idea here is something as simple and also as grand as, what if we were to see trees, for example, as partners in breathing as opposed to plants that are in our way when we would like to put down a sidewalk,” Bailis said. “What if we were to imagine that we saw ourselves as intrinsically embedded partners in the sustainability of the natural world as opposed to something that is dangerously parasitic? How do we get ourselves into that mindset and what would that future look like?”
Johnson explained that there are many things we could learn or unlearn if we put ourselves into a collaborative process with a tree. She talks about how she’s learned a lot about how trees have a different death process than we do, that they are on a different time scale. She contemplates how a tree might articulate a core vision for the future and how we as humans could take that into account.
The discussion in this case is drawn from and formed by First Nations’ wisdom and ideology. Bailis described Johnson as being equally a choreographer and a land protector who is invested in these questions.
While the work has been in development for many years, the final bit of it is being created at BroadStage. There will be both indoor and outdoor experiences in multiple locations.
“A lot of Emily’s work is about gathering in smaller groups and having very specifically tailored experiences before easing into the more performative aspects of her work,” Bailis said. “You might spend an entire weekend learning how to make a salmon skin lantern and then find out about the dance. She is a marvel and we are very excited about that work and kicking off the year with this sort of broader sensibility of what can human beings be that is, in fact, helpful to the survival of the planet.”
Johnson said she thinks of her performances as gatherings, ones in which people come together and try to acknowledge the ways they are or are not in right relationship with one another and with the lands that they are gathered on. There are many ways she expresses this—sometimes through dance, sometimes through stories, sometimes through exchanges with the audience.
“I ask for reciprocity,” Johnson said. “I try to make a work where exchange is possible in multiple forms. We might make a very specific ask of the audience.”
She described how one time she had a work that was 15 hours long—from sundown to sunrise and was outdoors all night. The audience had to work together to make dinner and breakfast. Each person held a different responsibility. There is a challenge to the audience to ask themselves whether they’ve been taking responsibility and whether they are in relationship with the land.
As part of the BroadStage performance, there will be outdoor site-specific events where Johnson introduces the audience to three or more different trees at three different sites. The audience will move between those three areas to “be introduced to those more than humans.”
The site-specific activation will take place on the Santa Monica College Main Campus starting at 11:15 a.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Saturday. The trees they will visit were planted in the 1950s and the audience will be called upon to honor and protect them. Participants in this free experience will walk between the three locations and view 20-minute performances.
Johnson described her collaboration with the composer, Chacon, as being beautiful and useful. Both, she said, have a way of working deeply.
“When I am doing work, I am thinking about the land underneath,” Johnson said. “I don’t know how Raven would describe his work, but I think of Raven’s work like that as well. There was a way in which we complemented one another. We both have expressions of joy, of rage, of curiosity that comes out in different forms—Raven through sound compositions and mine through movement compositions.”
The work itself is a collaboration, one expressed as bringing in four inter-related groups: the branch of knowledge (a group of womxn and femmes from nations across the Lenape diaspora), the branch of scholarship (visionary scholars and organizers including those from the nations of Cree, Cherokee and Coast Salish/Sahtu Dene/Scottish), the branch of action (an architecture of the overflow that crafts replicable, locally responsive, indigenous-centered actions) and the branch of making (“Being Future Being's” creative team).
Together, these collaborators create a work of art, a work of transformation that draws upon Indigenous power. Their goal is to reshape the way people relate to themselves, the environment and to the human and more-than-human cohabitants of our world—to usher into focus a new future.
The performances are “pay what you choose.” BroadStage announced that they recognize that the land on which they stand is the ancestral unceded territory of the Tongva, Gabrielino and Kizh peoples. As a way of honoring the indigenous caretakers of these lands, a portion of all ticket sales will be given to a Los Angeles-based, Indigenous-led organization that is devoted to revitalizing indigenous ways of being and knowing. They encourage audience members to consider paying a higher ticket price as a symbolic/nominal land usage fee.
Meanwhile, Johnson is ever focused forward. She said that one of her main curiosities now is what happens after these performances.
“I’m curious what will come from this piece because the thing that I’m interested in is listening—can we aim to activate a better future together? How do we keep that activation going? What is the overflow from the performance moment? How do we keep tending to the relationship to the call to action to local land protection efforts, to indigenous local calls for justice?”)
“Being Future Being” by Emily Johnson/Catalyst
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, to Saturday, Sept. 10
WHERE: BroadStage, 1310 11th Street, Santa Monica
INFO: broadstage.org
