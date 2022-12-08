Extravaganza Venice High School Alumni Association hosts Artisan Craft Fair
The Venice High School Alumni Association hosted the Venice Artisan Craft Fair, a unique community event that featured a selection of local artisans, crafters, makers and masters, among others. The event was free to attend and visitors enjoyed strolling around the fair while shopping for arts, crafts, food and other items for the entire family.
“It is always great to see how much involvement the Venice High School Alumni has with our community, our craft fair is one of the many events we host that ties us all together,” said Nanette Chorpash, VHS Alumni Association, Art Director. “As an artist myself, it was fun to share my crafts alongside so many amazing artisans. This was our first of this kind of function for the VHSAA, breaking away from all high school, as we showed our community’s strong side of giving. When neighbors asked when we will hold another artisan/craft fair, I would call this a successful day.”