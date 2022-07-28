Westside pop-up art installation facilitates creative expression
reDiscover Center’s innovative pop-up art installation, Cardboard City, has returned to Santa Monica this summer at Santa Monica Place through Aug. 13. On June 25, Cardboard City’s grand opening ceremony took place with special guests and giveaways from reDiscover Center.
The 5,000 square-foot, museum-style exhibition of large-scale cardboard sculptures and architectural models follows the success of last year’s programming of inspirational art in public spaces. Cardboard City facilitates creative expression using cardboard, a ubiquitous and environmentally sustainable material, inspiring sustainable practices while supporting creative career pathways for participating artists, youth, interns and staff. The space includes free family art activities and highlighting family-friendly cardboard sculptures while activating the urban landscape.
This year, the exhibition will present cardboard sculptures by Los Angeles artists and an artist-in-residence program with a new artist each week, while offering volunteer and internship programs, daily classes, and drop-in hands-on activities. A full-time staff of teaching artists will be on hand, allowing children to meet and work with artists to get inspired while fostering a hands-on educational environment of creativity and joy. Participating artists include Lorena Robletto of Amazing Pinatas, Connor Lee and Bauer Lee of Cardboard Superheroes, Calder Greenwood, Richard Wildlife, Sherri Madison, Joshua Abarbanel, Ricky Sencion, Karl Jean Petion, Jennifer Racusin, Kristy Pace, and Mandy Palasik.
Cardboard City is produced by reDiscover Center, an established local arts education nonprofit that develops children’s creativity and sustainability awareness while revitalizing underused public spaces. The exhibition will be open six days a week (closed Tuesdays).
WHAT: Cardboard City
WHEN: Through Aug. 13, Noon to 6 p.m.
WHERE: 395 Santa Monica Place, First Floor, Santa Monica
INFO: rediscovercenter.org
