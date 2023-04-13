Poetry may seem like a lost art, but the Santa Monica Public Library staff wants to share its importance during Locals’ Night on the Santa Monica Pier Thursday, April 20.
April is National Poetry Month and, in honor of it, West Hollywood City Poet Laureate Brian Sonia-Wallace will pen custom pieces on any topic on a typewriter.
“I’ve always written, I think poetry is a way of noticing,” said Sonia-Wallace, the founder of RENT Poet.
From 4 to 9:30 p.m. the third Thursday of every month, the Santa Monica Pier hosts Locals’ Night event on the pier parking deck. The April 20 iteration features DJ Mozo from 4 to 6 p.m.; WestSide Dream Car Club show from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Santa Monica Public Library’s National Poetry Month celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. and Red Cross Emergency Preparedness at 4 p.m.
This event has been curated for locals to explore and connect to their community.
The Academy of American Poets created National Poetry Month to fete poets and their important roles in American culture.
“National Poetry Month was created by the academy years ago — they’re one of the oldest and most respected poetry organizations in the country,” Sonia-Wallace said.
Barbara Chang Fleeman with the Santa Monica Public Library said Sonia-Wallace was the perfect choice for Poetry Month at Locals’ Night.
“I was trying to think what we could do for Poetry Month, and I just so happened to know Brian’s family,” said Fleeman, a librarian and community engagement and programming division. “I read his book and I knew he had been doing his poetry, RENT Poet, where he would go to places and write poetry on the spot and type things out on his typewriter.”
Sonia-Wallace founded RENT Poet in 2014 out of necessity.
“I got laid off and challenged myself to pay my rent for a month by writing poems for strangers on the street,” he said.
“I never stopped, and started to get invitations to corporate events and weddings which make the backbone of my poetry business. In 2019 I worked with West Hollywood, where I’m now poet laureate, to train others in this practice and write together with my community at Pride — this was really the start of seeing myself not just as a writer and performer but a curator and community builder.”
Karen Reitz with the Santa Monica Public Library said poet laureates are important to the community.
“One of their mandates as poet laureates is to bring attention to poetry in the city and to encourage young poets and young people about poetry,” said Reitz, adult and neighborhood services manager. “That’s why we thought it would be a fun program with Brian because it will encourage people to create their own poems, of all ages.”
Through the pier event, the Santa Monica Library can reach out to the city’s residents about its facilities.
“We’re letting people know that they can get a library card, pretty much anyone who lives in California and has proof of their address,” Reitz said.
“I hope people come away moved, entertained, finding new pieces of the mosaic of themselves,” Sonia-Wallace added.
Third Thursdays Locals’ Night
WHEN: 3 p.m. Thursday, April 20
WHERE: 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica
COST: Free admission
INFO: santamonicapier.org