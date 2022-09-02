Venice resident’s book shines light on effects of gentrification
Venice resident Dennis Hathaway has shone the limelight on an all-too-familiar social issue that keeps playing out across the United States: the effects of gentrification. Corporate landlords seek to demolish older buildings and construct modern edifices in its place, rent them at premium rates and produce hefty profits for themselves.
Hathaway watched the process of gentrification unfolding close to home. As a former journalist and being active in community affairs, he followed closely how the long-term residents of Lincoln Place organized themselves to fight their new corporate landlords and retain their homes.
Taking it one step further, Hathaway wrote “The Battle of Lincoln Place: An Epic Fight by Tenants to Save Their Homes,” to record for posterity the story of their activism.
The book follows four women who lead the hundreds of working class and elderly tenants in a desperate struggle on the streets, in the halls of government, and in the courts of law and public opinion, along with a fifth woman who fights for recognition of Ralph Vaughn, the forgotten Black architect whose innovative ideas about community and social interaction were featured in the apartment complex's design.
Why did he care enough to write it?
“I never lived at Lincoln Place, but I considered the tenants my neighbors, and I cared about them and their welfare,” Hathaway said. “I also believed that the history of the place, designed by a Black architect who believed that architecture could enhance people's lives, was worth preserving.”
Built in 1950, the 35-acre complex just east of Lincoln Boulevard in Venice, is surrounded on three sides by single-family neighborhoods and on the fourth by a shopping center. It is a few minutes’ walk from Penmar Park, which was developed at the same time. It is also one mile east of Venice Beach.
The original builders intended Lincoln Place for working families, and amenities like parks, the shopping center, and two nearby schools were consistent with the concept of Lincoln Place as a genuine community, not just a collection of apartments, Hathaway said. The design fostered a community feel with many shared outdoor spaces, among other devices.
In 1986, the original builders sold the complex to a development company in Northern California that exploited a loophole in the city's rent control law to try to evict long-term tenants and rent their units to higher-paying tenants.
The community feel of the apartment complex may have saved it from demolition, because the tenants organized to resist. For almost 25 years, they fought that company and a subsequent owner over redevelopment plans that would have forced everybody to move out, Hathaway said. It was finally resolved when the owner agreed to preserve the buildings and allow wrongly-evicted tenants to return without paying higher rents.
The author, who has published a book of short stories (“The Consequences of Desire”) and a collection of poetry (“The Taste of Flesh”), said he wrote “The Battle of Lincoln Place” to fulfill three aims.
“First, I wanted to show how ordinary people without any experience in activism could successfully organize and fight powerful interests that were threatening the place they had called home for as long as 30 and 40 years,” Hathaway said. “Second, I wanted to show how institutions like government and the courts deal with threats to some of society's most vulnerable citizens. Third, I wanted to shine a light on the ongoing failure to provide those citizens decent, affordable housing.”
Venice has a huge problem with homelessness. Hathaway writes with a wrench about the tenants who were being evicted not because they had broken any rules or fallen behind in rent payments; it was due to corporate greed. He wrote:
“In all, 65 adults and 21 children were forced from their apartments that December day, less than three weeks before Christmas. The term of art for such a proceeding is ‘lockout,’ and the Lincoln Place evictions represented the largest single-day lockout in LA history.
By the time the deputies who had gone methodically from building to building got back into their cars and drove away a scant three hours after they arrived, only eighty-one units were still occupied. Many of the two-story, mid-century modern-style buildings were entirely vacant.
Seven of the original 52 buildings had previously been demolished; others had been gutted and sat as windowless hulks in weedy patches enclosed by chain-link fencing. In the common areas where children once played, where tenants had gotten together for cookouts and birthday celebrations, the once-lush grass was brown and brittle.
Almost all the remaining tenants were elderly, or suffered disabilities. Some of them joined the locked-out tenants gathered outside, to sympathize, to wonder when their turns would come to see the black-and-white patrol cars and hear the banging on their apartment doors.
The question in everybody’s minds: What will come next?”
He felt that the human drama at the heart of the story had universal appeal and the book will be of interest to a general audience. Since it goes into detail about matters of land use, historic preservation and legal proceedings, it should hold particular appeal to those with an involvement in those areas, he added.
Hathaway spent about two years researching and interviewing, and another year writing. Much of the information came from newsletters, communications, and other documents saved by the leaders of the tenants' association. He also used public sources, such as transcripts of meetings, court hearings and news articles.
“During much of the Lincoln Place struggle, I was working for a housing nonprofit and serving on groups advocating for affordable housing, so I supported the tenants in the fight against their landlord,” Hathaway said.
But as a former newspaper reporter, he strived to describe events in the book in an objective manner without injecting his own opinions.
“The major figures on the landlord side declined requests to be interviewed, but I quoted them in their own words from various documents, so even though I believed in the tenants' cause, I think readers will find the book's account to be a fair one,” he said.
But it was human to be both angered and saddened by the tenants’ plight. As just one example, a chronically ill tenant living on a fixed income was harassed, sued and eventually evicted from the apartment in which she had lived for almost 20 years, just because the landlord wanted to remodel her building and charge higher rents.
“There were many other examples of the landlord disregarding tenant welfare, treating the place as a commodity to be exploited for maximum profit rather than as a home for living, breathing people,” Hathaway said. “It was impossible not to be emotionally affected by what those people suffered because of that attitude.”
“The Battle of Lincoln Place: An Epic Fight by Tenants to Save Their Homes,” published by Crania Press, is available on Amazon for $19 (paperback), $33 (hardcover) and $5 (e-book.)
