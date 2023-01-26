Subtronics brings bass-driven, laser-fueled tour to Kia Forum
Above a sea of moving bodies and flashing lights, electronic artist Jesse Kardon, known as Subtronics, feels most alive as his music shakes the ground beneath his fans’ feet.
In the past year, Kardon, who once dreamt of being featured on the labels he’d listen to during his work hours at Target, has released his first two albums, “Fractals” and “Antifractals,” and performed at several of the largest music festivals in the United States, such as Coachella, EDC Las Vegas, Hard Summer and Lollapalooza. On Saturday, Jan. 28, his bass-driven, laser-fueled tour lands in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum.
“The goal is to blow people's minds, for sure,” Kardon said. “It’s definitely an all-around level up, at least in terms of production. The stage is significantly bigger. The visuals are dramatically improved…like an entire echelon higher than what we were doing before…and we have a literal preposterous amount of lasers.”
After releasing “Fractals” in January 2022, which landed at No. 4 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Album Chart and featured collaborations with artists like Zeds Dead, GRiZ, Boogie T and Sullivan King, Kardon said he wanted to create VIP tracks for many of the album’s songs. By combining these tracks with new remixes from artists like Virtual Riot, Peekaboo, Wooli and a Hundred Drums, the “Antifractals” album and its 24-date national tour was born.
“The process of ‘Antifractals’ was kind of the necessity of, through festival season and playing out these songs, wanting to create a newer, fresher version of them,” Kardon explained. “It almost feels like a more refined and purified … elevated version of ‘Fractals.’ It's almost like the big sister or big brother to it, where it's everything but just upgraded and better.
“Ironically enough, since finishing ‘Antifractals’ a few months ago, I'm kind of constantly writing music. … I'm playing a ton of stuff that is completely brand new on this tour as well.”
For Kardon, the pursuit of crafting the perfect live experience is made through the set list, driving the overarching journey that ensues throughout his performance. It’s a process that he described as an “insane obsession” that can take months to develop, balancing newer melodic releases with older, more tonal music while creating cohesive transitions between the two.
“I get really bored really quick and I have a really intense obsession with not doing the same thing over and over again,” Kardon said. “I'm constantly tweaking and observing the crowd to see what works and what doesn't, trying to just change up as much as I possibly can while also keeping the original stuff that I should be playing. … There's just so much new music in there and an entirely new intro. It definitely feels like a different experience.”
In terms of the music, Kardon said he wanted to create a medley of high-octane intensity with songs like “Gassed up” with Zeds Dead and Flowdan or his remix of Darude’s “Sandstorm,” combined with slower, more cerebral moments dotted throughout the show.
“I feel like we're trying to almost create a journey and create some range, kind of bring people to more than just one place … creating different spaces and different environments that create a more diverse experience that I think ultimately makes the whole thing more immersive,” Kardon described. “It just makes it more interesting because abrasive mid-range dubstep certainly gets old after 30 to 45 minutes or so. I'm trying to create, as best I can, a detailed and expansive universe with different vibes and different things going on, so I really hope that, visually too, will translate with the stage and as an experience as a whole.
“I see people in the front row and their jaws are on the floor. … My goal is to just provide that exact feeling as strong as possible.”
While carefully curating a visual, musical and emotional experience for the audience, Kardon personally enjoys the feeling of sharing his artistic vision and connecting with fans at each show, feeding off their energy.
“When the place explodes, it’s the best feeling on the planet for sure,” Kardon said. “If I'm in the green room and get that feeling of being by myself, excited about something I work on, and then immediately go to the stage and play it and it connects and works, that's like the greatest possible experience in the entire world and that’s definitely the single feeling that I'm chasing all of the time. … It's very surreal.”
At the Forum, Kardon will be joined by guest artists Must Die!, Leotrix, Holi, Sweettooth, Artix!, Austeria and Virtual Riot, who Kardon described as someone he has looked up to since entering the music world.
“Every artist is super authentic and really, really hardworking,” Kardon said. “Their sound, you can hear the passion in it. You could hear the fact that they're bringing something new to the table and that there's been work put in and real effort to grind towards something that is compelling and worthwhile. … Everyone’s set that I've seen so far has been phenomenal and I'm just so grateful that they agreed to jump on the shows and give everyone their best.
“I'm unbelievably excited for Kia Forum. I think it's going to be the coolest production we've ever done. … I remember just watching while rehearsing just with my jaw on the floor, like I can't believe we've gotten to this point. (I have) crystal clear memories of playing really tiny venues where I just have my logo flashing up on the screen, like on some projector. And now we’ve actually made a movie, a start to finish experience, which is just completely mind blowing. I'm so happy and so grateful that so many incredibly talented people are lending their vision to this now giant collaborative project … that it's just come together at such a high level now. I'm really happy about it, and really proud.”
The Antifractals Tour
WHERE: Kia Forum, 3900 W Manchester Boulevard, Inglewood
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
COST: Tickets start at $39
INFO: subtronics.net