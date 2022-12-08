Jaq & Oliver share parents’ musical prowess
When Jeremy Adelman played a show in New York last May with his sons, Jaq and Oliver, he was in his element.
“An old friend said, ‘I’ve never seen you smile for an hour straight,’” Jeremy recalled. “It’s really fun playing with the boys. It’s like a dream.”
The Santa Monica trio — dubbed Jaq & Oliver — will hit the stage again locally at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at The Venice West. The 90-minute set will feature covers and a dozen of Jaq’s originals.
“It’s an intimate set,” Jeremy said. “It’s a stripped-down set that we do with just me and the boys. It’s mellow; we’re easing into the holidays.”
Oliver is 13 and Jaq is 15 but the latter is already a schooled musician who was chosen for Grammy Camp twice. A singer-songwriter, he incorporates a 1960s-1970s vibe. Oliver, meanwhile, picked up the bass a year ago and his dad called him a natural.
“It fits him like a glove,” Jeremy said. “Originally, when we were going to our show last May (in New York), I hired a drummer, a guitar player and an organ player. I was going to hire a bass player, but Oliver just learned all the songs and took that spot. I was so impressed with how quickly he picked it up.”
The band will also perform as part of 2022 Teaming with Laughter: An Evening of Hilarity Benefiting Israel Sport Center for the Disabled at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Hollywood Improv. They’re the lone musical act hitting the stage, along with Gary Cannon, Wendy Liebman and The Sklar Brothers.
“We’re fans of ‘Better Call Saul,’” Jaq said. “We’re excited to be on the bill with them.”
Jaq, who attends Santa Monica’s Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences, was influenced by orchestral music, specifically the theme to the 1970s-era “Superman” TV show. Later, “The Blue Danube,” which was predominately featured in “2001: A Space Odyssey,” was a favorite.
Jaq picked up his hobby by playing classical music and then moving on to pop. He has a deep understanding of music for someone who’s in his early teens.
“In the middle of fifth grade, I started playing trumpet, though,” he said. “At first, I started with the viola. I was very bad at that. I played trumpet and I thought it was fun. I still play that. I definitely say, though, I’m way ahead in piano.”
Jaq enjoys music by Queen and Billy Joel, but recently got into Stevie Wonder.
“I knew the super popular songs like ‘Superstition,’ ‘Sir Duke,’ but when I heard other songs that aren’t so well known, I loved them more than the other ones,” he said. “He’s amazing.”
Jaq was led into music by Jeremy, an award-winning American film and television score composer, storyteller and record producer. Jaq’s mother, Samanta, is also a musician.
“We raised him playing music all the time,” Samanta said for a previous story. “When he was little, we always had a guitar in the living room, singing songs, classic rock songs and classical music. He was a singing little baby. He’s too shy now to sing. I’m hopefully going to bring that out with him. I think there’s potential.”
Samanta sees promise in her musical son.
“I feel music to him is a necessity,” said Samanta, a longtime music producer. “He’s always sitting at the piano. Before he says, ‘Good morning,’ he has to go to the piano. He’s not that kind of guy where we have to tell him to go practice. It’s an outlet for him.”
Jeremy is proud of his son, whom he described as “enthusiastic about all-things music.”
Jaq & Oliver
WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13
WHERE: The Venice West, 1717 Lincoln Boulevard, Venice
COST: $10 in advance
INFO: thevenicewest.com