Angelo Moore prescribes funk with Dr. Madd Vibe
Angelo Moore is a firm believer in the power of music.
As the lead singer/saxophonist of the alt-funk band Fishbone, he has witnessed this firsthand.
“Music saves lives,” said Moore, who lives on the east side. “It saves people’s minds and gives people a different perspective to look at life when there isn’t one. The music is the answer to a lot of people’s problems and prayers.”
Those feelings have kept Moore passionate about music for more than 40 years. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, he’ll bring Dr. Madd Vibe and the Missin’ Links to the Venice West.
“It’s going to be some upbeat dance music that’s for sure,” he said with a laugh.
“It’s eclectic. I mix all genres — ska, funk and reggae; it’s all soul based. I’m going to have my art gallery there again. Avant Icons is a collection of my paintings that I did of different icons and I embellish them with poetry and colors and stuff like that.”
His artwork has celebrated Presidents Barack Obama, Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy, as well as Billie Holiday, Grace Jones, Louis Armstrong and Rick James. To check out his artwork, visit legacyofangelo.com.
Raised in Woodland Hills, Moore was inspired by the likes of George Clinton, Sun Ra and Jean-Michel Basquiat. The energy of his paintings rivals that of his explosive stage presence.
Besides saxophone, he plays the theremin and Hammond B3. Moore performs as Angelo Moore & The Brand New Step, which is on Rope-A-Dope records in Philadelphia.
“The Missin’ Link is the more hardcore ensemble,” he said. “I’m playing the double-tier organ. It’s using a whole new side of my brain. I started playing when a friend of mine said, ‘You need to start playing organ.’
“I’m probably on my fifth or six year into it. I’ve been practicing a whole new set of music. I can sing and play on the organ now. At one point, it was hard to learn, but in the beginning it’s always hard.”
The set will not include Fishbone songs, however.
“Actually, the majority of these songs are songs I couldn’t get done through Fishbone, so I got them in the Missin’ Link,” he said, alluding to personality conflicts. “I still appreciate Fishbone and I still love it. It’s why I’m the entertainer and the musician that I am today.”
Angelo Moore: Dr. Madd Vibe and the Missin’ Links
WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18
WHERE: The Venice West, 1717 Lincoln Boulevard, Venice
COST: $15; 21 and older
INFO: thevenicewest.com