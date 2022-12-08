When will the boat parade take place?
The parade is on Dec. 10, 2022. Fireworks start at 5:55 p.m. The parade starts at 6 p.m.
What is the theme for this year’s boat parade?
“Sparkle on the Water.” Join for a magical night of the marina, full of enchantment and wonder.
Does the weather affect the parade?
The parade will run rain or shine. However, in the interest of safety, upon the issuance of a small watercraft advisory notice from the Coast Guard, the parade would be cancelled for that evening. This decision will be made at 6 p.m. on the day. A message will be posted on the website at mdrboatparade.org in the extremely rare case of the parade being cancelled.
How many boats participate?
Last year we had over 70 boats in the parade. This year we expect to have a few more than last year.
How can I enter the boat parade?
The parade is open to everyone with a boat and lights. There is no minimum or maximum size to enter the parade. In the past we have had kayaks and even SUP (stand-up paddleboards) enter the parade. To enter, download the form on the website, register online at mdrboatparade.org/parade-entry/enter-online or come to the Parade Skipper’s Meeting at Burton Chace Park. The deadline for online registration is Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. You can also enter on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Skipper’s Meeting. Be sure to arrive at the meeting at 8:30 a.m.
Is there a cost to attend?
The boat parade is free to attend.
Where can I watch the parade?
The public can view the parade and listen to live announcements at two locations: Burton Chace Park and Fisherman’s Village.
What about parking?
Parking at Burton Chace Park is available for $8 in County Lots #77 and #4. Pay stations take credit cards and cash. Parking is also available at Fisherman’s Village (cash only, $1 per 20 minutes, $15 max; pay attendant at exit).